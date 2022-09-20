Guangzhou, the capital of China’s Guangdong province, has announced a new plan to encourage the development of green finance by incorporating companies’ carbon ledgers into existing credit information platforms, a move considered to help improve data integrity and transparency in the sector.
Guangzhou regulators unveil plan to include company emissions in credit score platforms
