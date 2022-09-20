A coalition of eight European business associations has called on the EU not to limit participation in the bloc’s emissions market, saying that blocking financial institutions from trading EUAs would reduce liquidity, raise the risk of auctions failing and raise costs for industrial companies.
Blocking EU ETS access for financials risks reducing liquidity, raising costs for industrials –industry groups
A coalition of eight European business associations has called on the EU not to limit participation in the bloc’s emissions market, saying that blocking financial institutions from trading EUAs would reduce liquidity, raise the risk of auctions failing and raise costs for industrial companies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.