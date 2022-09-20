PNG launches climate, biodiversity fund with focus on nature-based solutions

Published 09:54 on September 20, 2022 / Last updated at 09:55 on September 20, 2022

Papua New Guinea has launched its first biodiversity and climate fund and is calling for project submissions that focus on biodiversity protection, climate change resilience, and nature-based solutions.