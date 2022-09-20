Australian iron ore company Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) will spend $6.2 billion by 2030 to eliminate its fossil fuel consumption and reach “real zero” emissions across all its iron ore operations, the company announced on Tuesday.
Iron ore giant Fortescue to outlay $6 billion to reach zero emissions by 2030
Australian iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) will spend $6.2 billion by 2030 to eliminate its fossil fuel consumption and reach “real zero” emissions across all its iron ore operations, the company announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.