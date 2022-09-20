The most polluting facilities covered under Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism should not be given special regulatory treatment, according to an environmental group, instead calling for the government to offer strictly limited technology investments as part of a broader shakeup of the scheme.
Australia should consider public tech investments in Safeguard facilities, green group says
The most polluting facilities covered under Australia's Safeguard Mechanism should not be given special regulatory treatment, according to an environmental group, instead calling for the government to offer strictly limited technology investments as part of a broader shakeup of the scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.