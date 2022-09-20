Multiple Carbon Project Officers, NatureCo – APAC, AFRICA, LATAM

NatureCo delivers nature-based climate solutions for investors, business and other purpose driven organisations to scale up action on climate change and biodiversity loss. We specialise in international advisory and project development services for nature-based carbon projects including reforestation, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon. NatureCo has extensive expertise in working with local communities to protect and restore natural ecosystems through participation in environmental markets and carbon credit projects.

NatureCo has multiple roles available for Carbon Project Officers at different levels of experience from junior through to senior. Due to recent expansion and exciting opportunities in South East Asia (APAC), Kenya (AFRICA) and Brazil (LATAM), we are specifically seeking Carbon Project Officers with language and/or cultural experience/awareness in those regions.

NatureCo supports a remote workforce in any location around the world.

Roles and Responsibilities – depending on seniority/experience:

 Lead or support assessments and delivery of international nature-based carbon projects including reforestation, agroforestry, REDD+, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon

 Develop processes for or undertake data collection and project report writing consistent with carbon monitoring, reporting and verification standards

 Support the development and implementation of new nature-based carbon projects including proposal writing, feasibility assessments and carbon credit forecasting

 Support project origination, screening and management of new nature-based carbon projects

 Manage external partner relationships for the delivery of nature-based carbon projects

 Assist in the development of standard operating procedures and manuals for technical analysis

Your Skills and Experience – depending on seniority/experience

 Experience working with nature-based solutions and carbon offset standards. International experience and language skills highly regarded.

 Tertiary qualifications in environmental management, international development or related field. Post graduate qualifications highly regarded.

 Highly organised, with attention to detail and the ability to work unsupervised

 Creative and independent thinker, capable of both following highly prescriptive guidelines, but also proposing solutions to complex issues

 Ability/experience in working on multiple priorities in parallel to meet varying deadlines

 Knowledge of, or experience working with nature-based solutions is highly desirable

 Knowledge of, or experience working with carbon offset standards is highly desirable

NatureCo is a diverse group of professionals that recognise that our people are our greatest assets and are committed to inclusion, diversity and equity. NatureCo is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome applicants from all works of life and from all over the globe.

If you have the necessary skills and experience we’d love to hear from you. Please send your resume to admin@natureco.net by 9th October 2022. Please reference either APAC, AFRICA, LATAM as your preferred focus area depending on your experience/background or language fit.

If you have any questions please email admin@natureco.net.