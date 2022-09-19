The EU plans to increase the ambition of its nationally-determined contribution (NDC) to the UN Paris Agreement by a “few percentage points” in light of its ongoing work to strengthen domestic climate policies, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a draft document.
EU plans to raise its NDC amid policy-tightening -media
