Right-leaning European parliamentarians are circulating an idea to auction €30 billion worth of MSR-held and other carbon allowances over 18 months, rather than the four-year stretch for raising €20 bln proposed by Brussels’ RePowerEU initiative, two well-placed sources have told Carbon Pulse, added supply that could amplify bearish market pressure.
EU lawmakers rejig plan for far bigger, faster MSR sales under proposed RePowerEU changes -sources
Right-leaning European parliamentarians are circulating an idea to auction €30 billion worth of MSR-held and other carbon allowances over 18 months, rather than the four-year stretch for raising €20 bln proposed by Brussels’ RePowerEU initiative, two well-placed sources have told Carbon Pulse, added supply that could amplify bearish market pressure.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.