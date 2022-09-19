EMEA > EU lawmakers rejig plan for far bigger, faster MSR sales under proposed RePowerEU changes -sources

EU lawmakers rejig plan for far bigger, faster MSR sales under proposed RePowerEU changes -sources

Published 12:01 on September 19, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:44 on September 19, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Right-leaning European parliamentarians are circulating an idea to auction €30 billion worth of MSR-held and other carbon allowances over 18 months, rather than the four-year stretch for raising €20 bln proposed by Brussels’ RePowerEU initiative, two well-placed sources have told Carbon Pulse, added supply that could amplify bearish market pressure.

Right-leaning European parliamentarians are circulating an idea to auction €30 billion worth of MSR-held and other carbon allowances over 18 months, rather than the four-year stretch for raising €20 bln proposed by Brussels’ RePowerEU initiative, two well-placed sources have told Carbon Pulse, added supply that could amplify bearish market pressure.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software