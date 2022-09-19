NZ dairy company cuts gross emissions, heeds CCC’s advice

A major New Zealand dairy company has completed the first phase of its off-farm decarbonisation strategy, as the head of the Climate Change Commission (CCC) urges businesses to focus on cutting gross emissions reductions, rather than relying on offsets.