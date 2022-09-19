National Lead, Carbon Asset Management, Sumitomo Forestry Australia – Melbourne

• Welcome to the Sumitomo Forestry Group, founded in 1691.

Our work is not only about using trees. It’s about sustaining life on earth with trees.

Established over 330 years ago [in 1691], we utilize timber as a healthy and environmentally friendly natural resource to provide a diverse range of lifestyle-related projects and services that contribute to the realization of a sustainable, prosperous and decarbonized society. Our efforts are based on Sumitomo’s Business Spirit, which places prime importance on fairness and integrity. As a global leader in residential construction, building materials and property development, our focus in recent years has been to develop medium and large scale timber buildings as we work towards realizing the concept of “Environmentally-Friendly and Timber-Utilizing Cities”. With a track record of delivering high quality real estate projects, here in Australia, we are expanding our operations to deliver some of Australia’s most sustainable and ethical residential and commercial property developments.

To learn more about Sumitomo Forestry Group go to:

https://sfc.jp/english/

To learn more about Sumitomo Forestry Australia:

https://sfc.jp/english/business/overseashousing/australia/

The Opportunity

As a key member of the leadership team, the primary focus of this greenfields role will be to lead the development of emission reduction strategies & initiatives across the business nationally.

This will involve the identification, assessment and project management of emission reduction and carbon offset projects; maximizing stakeholder participation; as well as developing and executing the plan to optimize the revenue and value returned on carbon credits generated.

Key to your success will be your ability to network proactively and establish partnerships with project developers, the Clean Energy Regulator [CER], major voluntary standard bodies, potential project owners, technology providers, multilaterals, public and private entities, government agencies and others. When it comes to emission reduction, carbon credits and carbon trading your goal is to establish yourself as the go to person across this network nationally.

The position will also see you project managing emission reduction and carbon offset projects which will involve things like carrying out carbon feasibility studies; drafting Project Design Documents [PDDs]; completing emission baseline determinations and surveys; validating, monitoring, reporting and verifying activities under the applicable carbon standard; as well as leading the definition and planning of content and structure to support the certification of projects: work plans, work schedules, budgets and deliverables.

A full Position Description is available upon request.

What we offer

• The chance to leverage your talents and carbon asset management know how and lead the development and growth of this function across the business nationally.

• Real job satisfaction – the work you’ll do here will create communities that enrich people’s lives and heal the environment.

• Great career growth opportunities – it is anticipated that as you grow the function, you’ll build a team around you.

• Highly attractive remuneration package including bonuses.

• Interstate and international travel opportunities.

Our values

We promote a free and open-minded corporate culture that respects diversity. We set and strive to achieve ambitious goals through ongoing effort and we do work that wins us the trust of society with fair and honest conduct.

• Sustainable: Be socially responsible

• Integrity: Be honest and transparent

• Accountability: Be empowered to own your actions

• Innovation: Be challenging in everything we do

• Collaboration: Be one team

• Excellence: Be obsessive on the details

What you’ll bring

• 5+ years experience working in carbon credit asset development and/or management;

• A passion for identifying, assessing and project managing highly successful emission reduction and carbon offset projects;

• Exceptional communication skills that enable you to explain complex theories and workings in simple terms that others can understand and engage with;

• A developing network of stakeholders in the Emission Reduction and Carbon Offset Projects space;

• A good working knowledge of the regulatory and voluntary emissions reduction market function [this includes the Clean Energy Regulator and other majority voluntary markets such as the United Nations framework, the Verified Carbon Standard and Gold Standard];

• Standout strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities; and,

• A natural alignment to the Sumitomo values detailed above.

