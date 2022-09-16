NBS Technical Manager, Shell – Europe

The Role

This is an exciting opportunity for you to join Nature Based Solutions (NBS) in Shell at a key growth stage, not just in Shell but also in the broader societal and corporate space. You will be working in a rapidly evolving business area, often in challenging regulatory and legal environments. You will be a part of a global and virtual team of capable and motivated individuals and as such, will benefit from the ability to work and form relationships with a diverse set of individuals.

Where you fit in

Nature Based Solutions (NBS) comprise all activities related to the protection or restoration of natural ecosystems resulting in enhanced natural carbon sequestration, and the marketing, trading and sale of resulting carbon credits and other services and products. Shell is making a significant commitment NBS, rooted in the scientific evidence that points to the substantial near-term role nature can play in fighting climate change and the additional benefits that investment in nature can generate.

Strategically, NBS can (1) complement the delivery of Shell’s Net Carbon Footprint ambition and thus has a role to play in Shell thriving through the energy transition, (2) be a credible option to allow us to address the CO2 footprint of the consumption of the energy products we sell together with our customers, and (3) be an attractive investment in carbon sequestration at a time when the world is becoming increasingly carbon-constrained. To achieve this, Shell is driving voluntary and compliance demand development for high-integrity nature-based carbon credits, developing a large and competitive supply portfolio to serve our customers, and contributing to a supportive societal and policy context for NBS.

What’s the role?

As a Technical Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), you will play a key role in the technical and environmental assessment and maturation of opportunities in the EMEA region and will work with other technical managers and business developers in the NBS EMA team to ensure the development of a balanced portfolio that is robust from economic, carbon management, environmental and societal perspectives.

You will be expected to:

Work with and support the NBS General Manager EMEA on the implementation of the EMEA NBS business development strategy including: Originate and mature business opportunities that generate carbon credits from nature, together with commercial and technical team members Manage technical elements of business opportunities across the NBS EMEA portfolio ensuring that Shell’s investments in carbon credits from nature are of high quality underpinned by robust science and industry certification standards Lead assessment of the technical value (including environmental; community stakeholder participation; measurement, reporting and verification (MRV)) of individual NBS project/ program opportunities across the EMEA region with a specific focus on Africa

Support and provide technical input and peer review for NBS projects in other regions as required

Develop and maintain a network of regional specific advisors, consultants and implementation partners to strengthen the EMEA portfolio of opportunities and the delivery thereof

Participate in and support engagements with industry fora, NGOs, governments and regulators regarding the carbon accounting, fiscal and regulatory treatment of NBS opportunities, aimed at securing and sustaining long-term development opportunities

Lead and/or participate in the assessment of opportunities related to developing MRV standards, including with certification bodies and industry groups

What we need from you?

We’re keen to speak with individuals with proven business development experience that includes first-hand experience in planning, screening, developing and managing nature-based carbon sequestration projects in agriculture- or forestry-based methodologies, including measurement, reporting and verification. You’ll also call on your Master’s degree in environmental sciences, agriculture, forestry management, agronomy or similar field.

We also hope you possess the following skills and experience:

Highly skilled in carbon methodology implementation through first-hand project experience with certification bodies

Rich understanding of key issues with carbon projects with experience in assessing project baselines, nesting mechanisms and NBS carbon accounting

Core knowledge of the areas relevant to NBS, including (agro-) forestry, carbon credit origination and trading, policy and regulations etc.

Strong relationship management skills and ability to gain trust and credibility quickly with a large number of internal and external stakeholders

Business development and effective stakeholder engagement and relationship building experience in Africa is a key requirement

An attention to detail, ensuring development of and adherence to robust systems that withstand external scrutiny

An entrepreneurial, flexible, hands-on, can-do approach, with a willingness to step in and support a range of activities as the NBS business grows

Demonstrable passion for nature and a solution-oriented interest in the energy transition

Strong analytical, communication and presentation skills

The position calls for a self-motivated, entrepreneurial and responsible individual with the proven ability to perform well under pressure.

