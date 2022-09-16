WCI auction volumes pick up for Q4 sale

Published 21:51 on September 16, 2022 / Last updated at 21:51 on September 16, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California and Quebec will increase the number of current vintage allowances offered in the jurisdictions’ November cap-and-trade sale, breaking from the trend of declining volumes up for sale at the prior two auctions, according to an official notice published Friday.