California and Quebec will increase the number of current vintage allowances offered in the jurisdictions’ November cap-and-trade sale, breaking from the trend of declining volumes up for sale at the prior two auctions, according to an official notice published Friday.
WCI auction volumes pick up for Q4 sale
