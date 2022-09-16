Technical Climate Policy Analyst, Wildlife Works – Burlington, VT

Organization: Wildlife Works
Position: Technical Climate Policy Analyst
Duty Station: Burlington, VT, US
Deadline for Application: 30 September 2022
Experience Requirements:
- Master’s degree in Environmental Science, Policy and Management, Geography, or similar field. 2 + years demonstrable relevant working experience in an academic institution or private sector.
- Understanding of VERRA’s AFOLU methodologies and FREL development process / policies, jurisdictional and project methodologies.
- Familiarity with international and jurisdictional REDD+ programmes, such as UNFCCC REDD, World Bank’s FCPF and ART / TREES.
- Familiarity with international climate policy context, criteria and technical best practices (such as baseline setting, additionality determination, leakage measurement and non-permanence risk assessment).
- Ability to accurately interpret standards and technical sections in legal documents and clearly communicate their contents to colleagues and external parties.
- Exceptional experience in collaboration with national and international teams across multiple cultures and styles.
- Ability to work within the timeframe of standard industry policies and procedures.
- Excellent ability to multi-task and prioritize in a busy, fast-growth environment against multiple deadlines.
- Excellent writing skills, with robust attention to detail, good grammar and consistency of style.
- Mastery of the Microsoft Office Suite, especially Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and the ability to interpret geospatial information.
- Strong attention to discretion, confidentiality, flexibility, and willingness to collaborate and build rapport in a multi-cultural, international team.
- The ability and desire to travel nationally and internationally.
Contact
Name: Leanne Kocian
Email: leanne@wildlifeworks.com
Links
Job Announcement: https://apply.workable.com/wildlife-works/j/141EC01437/