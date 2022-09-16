Technical Climate Policy Analyst, Wildlife Works – Burlington, VT

Organization: Wildlife Works

Position: Technical Climate Policy Analyst

Duty Station: Burlington, VT, US



Experience Requirements:

Master’s degree in Environmental Science, Policy and Management, Geography, or similar field. 2 + years demonstrable relevant working experience in an academic institution or private sector.

Understanding of VERRA’s AFOLU methodologies and FREL development process / policies, jurisdictional and project methodologies.

Familiarity with international and jurisdictional REDD+ programmes, such as UNFCCC REDD, World Bank’s FCPF and ART / TREES.

Familiarity with international climate policy context, criteria and technical best practices (such as baseline setting, additionality determination, leakage measurement and non-permanence risk assessment).

Ability to accurately interpret standards and technical sections in legal documents and clearly communicate their contents to colleagues and external parties.

Exceptional experience in collaboration with national and international teams across multiple cultures and styles.

Ability to work within the timeframe of standard industry policies and procedures.

Excellent ability to multi-task and prioritize in a busy, fast-growth environment against multiple deadlines.

Excellent writing skills, with robust attention to detail, good grammar and consistency of style.

Mastery of the Microsoft Office Suite, especially Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and the ability to interpret geospatial information.

Strong attention to discretion, confidentiality, flexibility, and willingness to collaborate and build rapport in a multi-cultural, international team.