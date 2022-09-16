Africa > US commits $5 mln to tackle methane emissions in Africa amid global financing dearth

US commits $5 mln to tackle methane emissions in Africa amid global financing dearth

Published 11:31 on September 16, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:31 on September 16, 2022  /  Africa, US  /  No Comments

The US will give $5 million to the African Development Bank (AfDB) to help reduce methane emissions on the continent, building on a recent US-EU sponsored initiative to boost funding to rein in output of the potent greenhouse gas in the developing world.

