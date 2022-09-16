Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:51 on September 16, 2022 / Last updated at 12:51 on September 16, 2022

EUA prices rose strongly after the daily auction on Friday as the approaching expiry of September options drove some short covering in a very thin market, while the start of a new LNG import terminal in the Netherlands pushed gas prices lower and raised the prospect of more gas consumption for power.