EUA prices rose strongly after the daily auction on Friday as the approaching expiry of September options drove some short covering in a very thin market, while the start of a new LNG import terminal in the Netherlands pushed gas prices lower and raised the prospect of more gas consumption for power.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
