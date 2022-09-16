Voluntary carbon credit retirements are set to grow at their slowest rate since 2016 and may even shrink year-on-year in 2022, according to data collated by an analytics provider that would end more than five years of strong market growth with multiple factors also pointing towards weakness in 2023.
Carbon credit retirements set to grow this year at slowest rate since 2016, say analysts
