Research warns Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism could collapse if industry average baselines used

Published 15:00 on September 18, 2022 / Last updated at 04:37 on September 19, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

An analysis firm has cautioned that one of the proposed designs of the Australian government’s reformed Safeguard Mechanism is fundamentally flawed, and could lead to the country missing its climate targets if it was used.