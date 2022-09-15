NA Markets: CCA traders mull impacts from ARB Scoping Plan comments, RGAs stabilise after Q3 auction

Published 23:41 on September 15, 2022 / Last updated at 23:46 on September 15, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices withstood broader market setbacks after a higher-than-expected inflation print on Tuesday and following regulator comments on cap-and-trade programme changes, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) held their ground despite last week’s Q3 auction clearing failing to continue a 1.5-year streak of record settlements.