*Updates with further detail*
UPDATE – California, RGGI carbon market fundamentals to shift after mid-decade -analysis
The California cap-and-trade system will see allowance supply exceed demand in 2022 before switching later on this decade, while market fundamentals in the Northeast US RGGI scheme will move in the opposite direction, analysts said this week.
