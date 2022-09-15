EUAs drifted lower in a relatively calm market on Thursday morning as traders caught their breath after Wednesday’s volatility surrounding the ‘State of the EU’ speech, while energy prices were slightly higher as French nuclear generator EDF lowered its estimate for output this year.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
