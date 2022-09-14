California offset issuance hits 5.5-mth high, price discounts widen with CCA gradual recovery

Published 23:10 on September 14, 2022

California regulator ARB issued the largest number of compliance offsets since March this week, according to government data published Wednesday, while offset discount values widened slightly as WCI allowance prices gradually recover from lows seen at the start of the month.