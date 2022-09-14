Carbon Procurement Manager, KliK – Zurich

The Foundation for Climate Protection and Carbon Offset KliK supports programs to reduce greenhouse gases in Switzerland and abroad with the aim of contributing to Swiss climate goals.

To strengthen our team, we are looking for a Carbon Procurement Manager (80 – 100%)

Your duties:

Develop and manage the KliK portfolio of Article 6.2 greenhouse gas mitigation programs globally.

Acquire suitable greenhouse gas mitigation programs in partner countries.

Guide program owners and consultants through the relevant processes to ensure authorization and implementation of programs under the respective bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the partner countries.

Negotiate contracts such as consultancy contracts and mitigation outcome purchase agreements (MOPA) with program owners.

You will be working in Zurich closely with the team and under the supervision of the Head International. You will occasionally travel to conferences, meet partners and visit program sites.

Your profile: creative, resourceful, and problem solving with a completed university degree and at least three years of relevant professional working experience.

In addition, we expect:

Team oriented person with a flair for numbers

Responsible, proactive, and forward-looking work style

Ability to deal with several complex tasks at the same time

Proficient in English and knowledge in German. French, Spanish or other languages are a plus

We offer a responsible position in an exciting work environment with a high degree of freedom and possibilities in an evolving market.

How to apply: If you are interested in this position, please send your CV and motivation letter by 30 September 2022 close of business to: bewerbung@klik.ch.

You may approach Michael Brennwald (michael.brennwald@klik.ch) for further information about the position.

Start of assignment as soon as possible.