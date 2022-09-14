US EPA focusing on two new fuel pathways in upcoming RFS rulemakings

Published 22:43 on September 14, 2022 / Last updated at 22:43 on September 14, 2022

The US EPA’s proposed 2023 Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) will introduce a new fuel pathway, and the agency will look at another emerging fuel type down the road, a government official said Wednesday.