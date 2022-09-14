Research Analyst, Greenhouse Gases, Wood Mackenzie – Hyderabad

- Hyderabad, Telangana, India
- Full-time
- Verisk Business: Wood Mackenzie
Company Description
Wood Mackenzie is the global leader in data, analysis and consulting across the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power and renewables sectors.
Founded in 1973, our success has always been underpinned by the simple principle of providing trusted research and advice that makes a difference to our customers. Today we have over 2,000 customers ranging from the largest global energy companies and financial institutions to governments as well as smaller market specialists.
Our teams are located around the world. This enables us to stay closely connected with customers and the markets and sectors we cover. Collectively this allows us to offer a compelling combination of global commodity analysis with detailed local market knowledge.
We are committed to supporting our people to grow and thrive. We value different perspectives and aspire to create an inclusive environment that encourages diversity and fosters a sense of belonging. We are committed to creating a workplace that works for you and encourage everyone to get involved in our Wellness, Diversity and Inclusion, and Community Engagement initiatives. We actively support flexible working and are happy to consider alternative work patterns, taking into account your needs and the needs of the team or division that you are looking to join.
Hear what our team has to say about working with us:
https://www.woodmac.com/careers/our-people/
We are proud to be a part of the Verisk family of companies!
At the heart of what we do is help clients manage risk. Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data and insights to our customers in insurance, energy and the financial services markets so they can make faster and more informed decisions.
Our global team uses AI, machine learning, automation, and other emerging technologies to collect and analyze billions of records. We provide advanced decision-support to prevent credit, lending, and cyber risks. In addition, we monitor and advise companies on complex global matters such as climate change, catastrophes, and geopolitical issues.
But why we do our work is what sets us apart. It stems from a commitment to making the world better, safer and stronger.
It’s the reason Verisk is part of the UN Global Compact sustainability initiative. It’s why we made a commitment to balancing 100 percent of our carbon emissions. It’s the aim of our “returnship” program for experienced professionals rejoining the workforce after time away. And, it’s what drives our annual Innovation Day, where we identify our next first-to-market innovations to solve our customers’ problems.
At its core, Verisk uses data to minimize risk and maximize value. But far bigger, is why we do what we do.
At Verisk you can build an exciting career with meaningful work; create positive and lasting impact on business; and find the support, coaching, and training you need to advance your career. We have received the Great Place to Work® Certification for the fifth consecutive year. We’ve been recognized by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and a Best Employer for Women, testaments to our culture of engagement and the value we place on an inclusive and diverse workforce. Verisk’s Statement on Racial Equity and Diversity supports our commitment to these values and affecting positive and lasting change in the communities where we live and work.
Job Description
Team Profile
This role will serve as part of Wood Mackenzie’s global Carbon research team, in the Multi-Commodity Research (MCR) division. This is an excellent opportunity to join a strong, global team and make a major contribution to the energy transition at a global scale.
The MCR division is the nexus of Wood Mackenzie’s Energy Transition research, drawing upon multiple commodity areas. The group’s work helps our clients understand market trends across the critical technologies enabling the energy transition. Coverage spans emissions, carbon markets, abatement technologies, scenario modelling, materials of the energy transition, the circular economy and institutional investor support.
MCR and the Carbon team are both growing quickly as we help to drive the pace and scale of the energy transition and to serve different customer segments with integrated analysis.
In the Carbon team we model greenhouse gas emissions across a number of different sectors and value chains, including oil and gas, metals and mined commodities. We support clients across the energy value chain to understand and respond to market and portfolio-related climate risks and opportunities by providing comprehensive, decision-useful carbon data and analytics. Some of the services we provide include calculation and benchmarking of emissions across the full value chain of commodities, tracking and forecasting of carbon prices, and research and reporting on carbon markets.
Key internal collaborations within Wood Mackenzie are with our expert groups on upstream, gas/LNG, oil/refining, petrochemicals, steel, metals, power, renewables, hydrogen and CCUS teams.
Role Purpose
You work together with our other global Carbon team members and with the commodities teams (including oil and gas, metals and mines, power and renewables) to expand, improve and calibrate emissions modelling and assumptions, to ensure we have strong and reliable data and outputs and remain at the leading edge of this critical analysis.
You will also support colleagues in the Carbon team and in other teams to integrate carbon pricing assumptions into our commodities’ models, to continue improving the assessment of assets’ and companies’ value at risk from emissions.
Emissions data and modelling contributes to Wood Mackenzie’s Emissions Benchmarking Tool, Lens and numerous other tools and services; as such, you will become a go-to person to support internal stakeholders including other research and consulting teams. Importantly, you will also develop your own relationships with industry partners. This will be to establish a knowledge base to test assumptions on methodologies, as well as to represent Wood Mackenzie’s research in a high-quality way to customers.
Main Responsibilities
- Modelling WoodMac’s GHG emissions estimations across all commodities, and ensure the quality of data and methodologies development/alignment.
- Specifically, this includes:
- Keeping cross-commodity assumptions updated, for emissions calculation;
- Performing calibration of emissions estimates against public sources and corporate reports;
- Testing the robustness of emissions metrics (including corporate/economic metrics such as value at risk);
- Ensuring the robustness of data flows across various commodities, taking a value chain and/or corporate approach.
- Helping colleagues in other teams integrate emissions and/or carbon prices into their commodities’ modelling.
- Work closely with the Emissions Benchmarking Tool product owner to address modelling, testing and calibration priorities.
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues in the Carbon team and others in research to establish best practice and consistency for GHG emissions across all commodities.
- Contribute to insights, thought leadership pieces and other research to highlight interesting and relevant trends in emissions for various commodities.
Qualifications
Knowledge and Experience
- 3-5 years of experience in any of the following sectors: oil and gas (including petrochemicals), metals and mines, power and renewables.
- Knowledge and hands-on experience of energy or emissions modelling, typically in XLS but some experience with programmes such as Python/R as bonus.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities. Interested in using both qualitative and quantitative methods to answer clients’ questions.
- Self-driven. Capable of switching between the roles of an individual contributor and a collaborator.
- Strong communication skills. Comfortable interacting with clients and industry stakeholders across different time zones and as part of a global team.
- An engaging nature, capable of connecting with co-workers, clients and industry stakeholders in a wide range of professional settings.
- Passionate, with a deep intellectual curiosity, about the energy transition.
Key Competencies
- Issue identification and problem-solving
- Building analytical models, manipulating and illustrating data.
- Planning, implementation
- Efficiency-focused
- Determined and resilient
- Continuous improvement
- Creativity
- Building and maintaining relationships
- Communication
- Personal impact
- Collaboration
- Can work across global teams and timezones