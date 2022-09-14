Analyst, Refineries and Petrochemicals Emissions, Wood Mackenzie – London

- London, UK
- Full-time
- Verisk Business: Wood Mackenzie
Company Description
Wood Mackenzie is the global leader in data, analysis and consulting across the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power and renewables sectors.
Founded in 1973, our success has always been underpinned by the simple principle of providing trusted research and advice that makes a difference to our customers. Today we have over 2,000 customers ranging from the largest global energy companies and financial institutions to governments as well as smaller market specialists.
Our teams are located around the world. This enables us to stay closely connected with customers and the markets and sectors we cover. Collectively this allows us to offer a compelling combination of global commodity analysis with detailed local market knowledge.
Job Description
Team Profile
This role will serve as part of Wood Mackenzie’s global Carbon research team, in the Multi-Commodity Research (MCR) division. This is an excellent opportunity to join a strong, global team and make a major contribution to the energy transition at a global scale.
The MCR division is the nexus of Wood Mackenzie’s Energy Transition research, drawing upon multiple commodity areas. The group’s work helps our clients understand market trends across the critical technologies enabling the energy transition. Coverage spans emissions, carbon markets, abatement technologies, scenario modelling, materials of the energy transition, the circular economy and institutional investor support.
MCR and the Carbon team are both growing quickly as we help to drive the pace and scale of the energy transition and to serve different customer segments with integrated analysis.
In the Carbon team we model greenhouse gas emissions across a number of different sectors and value chains, including oil and gas, metals and mined commodities. We support clients across the energy value chain to understand and respond to market and portfolio-related climate risks and opportunities by providing comprehensive, decision-useful carbon data and analytics. Some of the services we provide include calculation and benchmarking of emissions across the full value chain of commodities, tracking and forecasting of carbon prices, and research and reporting on carbon markets.
Key internal collaborations within Wood Mackenzie are with our expert groups on upstream, gas/LNG, oil/refining, petrochemicals, steel, metals, power, renewables, hydrogen and CCUS teams.
Role Purpose
You work together with our other global Carbon team members and with the Refining Assets and Chemicals Assets teams to lead the expansion, improvement and calibration of oil and gas downstream emissions modelling and assumptions, to ensure we have strong and reliable data and outputs and remain at the leading edge of this critical analysis.
You will work with other research teams to develop a value-chain and corporate view of downstream carbon emissions, and to improve coverage of additional greenhouse gas emissions beyond carbon.
You will also work with other teams to integrate carbon pricing assumptions into our models, to continue improving the assessment of assets’ and companies’ value at risk from downstream carbon emissions.
Emissions data and modelling contributes to Wood Mackenzie’s Emissions Benchmarking Tool, Lens and numerous other tools and services; as such, you will become a go-to person to support internal stakeholders including other research and consulting teams. Importantly, you will also develop your own relationships with industry partners. This will be to establish a knowledge base to test assumptions on methodologies, as well as to represent Wood Mackenzie’s research in a high-quality way to customers.
Main Responsibilities
- Lead in forming and expanding WoodMac’s view on GHG downstream emissions and ensure the quality of data and methodologies development/alignment. Specifically, this includes reviewing the current methodology for scope 1-2 emissions and develop a methodology for scope 3, coordinating with the refining and chemicals research teams to ensure it is fit for purpose. It also includes developing a value chain and a corporate approach to follow the hydrocarbon from cradle to grave, and correctly attribute emissions (also beyond carbon) to the relevant entities in the value chain.
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues in the Carbon team and others in research to establish best practice and consistency across all commodities for GHG emissions.
- Ensure our published GHG emissions datasets are of the highest quality. This will involve developing a framework for data sources and for benchmarking against public and corporate data and working with the research teams to make any required changes to models and methodologies
- Develop insights, thought leadership pieces and other research to highlight interesting and relevant trends in downstream emissions.
- Improve carbon and emissions capability development within the team. This will include holding knowledge shares and ensuring it’s a priority in the work programme of each analyst/team
- Be recognised internally, and increasingly externally, as an authority on downstream GHG emissions and different parts of the value chain. Comfortable challenging and being challenged and effective at adapting engagement style and tone to reflect counterparty approach.
- Understands the competitive environment to identify threats and opportunities and works with the EBT product manager to develop plans to address them
Qualifications
Knowledge and Experience
- Experience in oil and gas (including petrochemicals) emissions assessment/calculation along with a thorough understanding of the refining and chemicals value chains and related production processes.
- Work effectively in a highly collaborative environment, displaying sound subject matter knowledge covering downstream GHG emissions trends and opportunities and challenges for abatement. You have deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm for analysis.
- Experience in the process of developing and commercialising commodity-related research, through roles in research, data analytics, consulting, corporate affairs, business development, industry thinktanks, financial appraisal and/or similar functions.
- Strong content development and leadership skills.
- Given your engagement with your network of clients and contacts, you will understand their business and priorities and translate that into valuable insight and data. Strong commercial acumen enables you to play a key role in defining our aspiration for our downstream emissions research.
- Strong communication skills. Comfortable interacting with clients and industry stakeholders across different time zones and as part of a global team.
- Ability to build relationships with senior decision makers in clients’ organizations, and effective, collaborative internal relationships and can influence across a matrix organisation.