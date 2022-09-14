EUAs were little changed as Brussels unveiled energy market reform plans on Wednesday but jumped sharply after EU climate chief Frans Timmermans firmly rejected any notion of capping carbon prices and exchange data showed investment funds had amassed their largest ever net short position.
Euro Markets: EUAs spike after Timmermans rejects price cap and funds report record net short
