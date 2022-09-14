Asia Pacific > Australia expands its Climate Change Authority board

Australia expands its Climate Change Authority board

Published 04:50 on September 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 04:50 on September 14, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Australian government has added three women with climate background experience to the board of its Climate Change Authority (CCA), though concerns persist over some of its existing members, including its chair.

The Australian government has added three women with climate background experience to the board of its Climate Change Authority (CCA), though concerns persist over some of its existing members, including its chair.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software