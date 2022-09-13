Youngkin claims legal basis for Virginia’s planned RGGI repeal

Published 23:53 on September 13, 2022 / Last updated at 23:53 on September 13, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) this week explained the legal basis of rescinding the state’s RGGI rulemaking, even as state lawmakers have maintained that a repeal of the cap-and-trade regulation is only possible via legislative authority.