China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) is studying the possibility of including coalbed methane in its national offset programme, an official document showed, offering a first solid insight into the government’s thinking around what the national carbon credit market might include when it restarts.
China sets out to include coalbed methane in domestic voluntary market
