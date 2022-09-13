EUAs reversed early losses to hold on to most of Monday’s strong gain as buyers remained interested even as the daily auction reverted to trend, while energy markets were largely flat on the day as traders waited for more details of the European Commission’s plan to cap energy costs.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
