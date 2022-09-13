A carbon credit ratings agency announced a new service on Tuesday that provides quality indicators for more than 150 carbon projects, promising transparent, comparable, and comprehensive assessments of underlying carbon and sustainability claims while using an expert panel to vet its approach.
Ratings agency promises expert-level approach to carbon project assessment
A carbon credit ratings agency announced a new service on Tuesday that provides quality indicators for more than 150 carbon projects, promising transparent, comparable, and comprehensive assessments of underlying carbon and sustainability claims while using an expert panel to vet its approach.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.