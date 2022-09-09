US DAC project partnership to see 5 MtCO2 per year sucked from atmosphere by 2030

Published 23:33 on September 9, 2022 / Last updated at 02:01 on September 10, 2022 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A California-headquartered direct air capture (DAC) systems developer has announced a project partnership with a carbon storage firm that they said will permanently remove 5 Mt of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.