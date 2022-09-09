Emitters continued to widen their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length this week, while financial players slightly decreased their position as a bill to increase the Golden State’s 2030 GHG reduction target floundered, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
WCI emitters lengthen, financial players shorten allowance holdings after legislative failure
Emitters continued to widen their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length this week, while financial players slightly decreased their position as a bill to increase the Golden State's 2030 GHG reduction target floundered, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.