WCI emitters lengthen, financial players shorten allowance holdings after legislative failure

Published 23:38 on September 9, 2022 / Last updated at 23:48 on September 9, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Emitters continued to widen their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length this week, while financial players slightly decreased their position as a bill to increase the Golden State's 2030 GHG reduction target floundered, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.