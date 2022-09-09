CCO livestock project proposes switch to LCFS biomethane pathway

Published 20:29 on September 9, 2022

A New York livestock project registered under the California offset programme has applied for listing in the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) via a biomethane pathway, according to documents posted by regulator ARB on Thursday.