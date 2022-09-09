*Updates with further price movements, details*
UPDATE – Q3 RGGI auction settles well below previous record settlement, even with above-market clear
RGGI compliance-oriented entities scooped up their highest share of RGGI allowances (RGAs) on record at the Q3 auction this week, though this was not enough to continue a 1.5-year streak of record settlement prices, according to results published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.