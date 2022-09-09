UPDATE – Q3 RGGI auction settles well below previous record settlement, even with above-market clear

Published 15:34 on September 9, 2022 / Last updated at 16:57 on September 9, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI compliance-oriented entities scooped up their highest share of RGGI allowances (RGAs) on record at the Q3 auction this week, though this was not enough to continue a 1.5-year streak of record settlement prices, according to results published Friday.