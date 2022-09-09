EUAs rallied in mid-morning after dropping to yet another six-month low early on Friday as traders covered short positions ahead of the weekend, while energy prices slipped as EU energy ministers meet to discuss emergency interventions to moderate soaring energy costs for consumers.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
