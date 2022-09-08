NA Markets: CCAs recover slightly from 6-mth low, RGAs await Q3 auction results

Published 23:46 on September 8, 2022 / Last updated at 23:46 on September 8, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices gained ground from lows logged after stronger 2030 GHG abatement targets were stymied by the state legislature, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) drifted lower after the Q3 auction took place mid-week.