Asia Pacific > Carbon industry group manager turns trader, originator

Carbon industry group manager turns trader, originator

Published 16:51 on September 8, 2022  /  Last updated at 16:51 on September 8, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage  /  No Comments

The general manager of Australia’s Carbon Market Institute is departing to head up the Australia and Pacific business of an international carbon trading firm.

The general manager of Australia’s Carbon Market Institute is departing to head up the Australia and Pacific business of an international carbon trading firm.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software