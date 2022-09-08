Australian parliament formally adopts law committing to 43% GHG emissions reduction by 2030

The Australian parliament has formally adopted its first climate change legislation in over a decade with the Senate voting in favour of the Labor government’s climate bill on Thursday, which commits Australia to targeting a 43% cut in GHG emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 as well as net zero emissions by 2050.
