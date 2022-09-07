Virginia commences regulatory process to rescind RGGI participation

September 7, 2022

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's (R) administration filed a Notice of Intended Regulatory Action (NOIRA) on Wednesday, initiating the first step in the standard regulatory process to repeal the trading rule and Virginia’s participation in RGGI, according to the state registrar’s office.