Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) administration filed a Notice of Intended Regulatory Action (NOIRA) on Wednesday, initiating the first step in the standard regulatory process to repeal the trading rule and Virginia’s participation in RGGI, according to the state registrar’s office.
Virginia commences regulatory process to rescind RGGI participation
