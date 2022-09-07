Offset platform adopts tougher scrutiny of the forestry projects it lists

Published 14:05 on September 7, 2022 / Last updated at 14:11 on September 7, 2022

A US-based carbon credit platform launched an updated version of its screening process for listing forestry projects on Wednesday, using ‘dynamic’ satellite data to audit CO2 savings in a bid to overcome criticism of over-crediting based on its previous use of ‘static’ historical data.