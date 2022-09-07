Updated with comments and additional information throughout.
UPDATE – New Zealand auction clears below expectations
New Zealand’s quarterly carbon auction held on Wednesday cleared below the secondary market price as bid levels and participation were lower than expected.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.