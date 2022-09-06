Mexican ETS to begin operational phase in 2023 with 100% free allocation

Published 22:33 on September 6, 2022 / Last updated at 22:33 on September 6, 2022

The Mexican Emissions Trading Scheme will kick off next year by freely distributing all allowances before reducing this over time, while the government still needs to determine the programme’s auction mechanism and offset protocols, a conference heard Tuesday.