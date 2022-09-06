Traders largely believe the September RGGI auction will break a streak of six straight record settlements, given steady secondary market purchases from compliance entities, global market weakness, and clarity on Virginia’s planned exit from the programme as factors that could influence the clearing price.
PREVIEW: With speculators sidelined, emitters to set tone for Q3 RGGI auction
Traders largely believe the September RGGI auction will break a streak of six straight record settlements, given steady secondary market purchases from compliance entities, global market weakness, and clarity on Virginia’s planned exit from the programme as factors that could influence the clearing price.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.