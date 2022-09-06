PREVIEW: With speculators sidelined, emitters to set tone for Q3 RGGI auction

Published 22:41 on September 6, 2022 / Last updated at 22:41 on September 6, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Traders largely believe the September RGGI auction will break a streak of six straight record settlements, given steady secondary market purchases from compliance entities, global market weakness, and clarity on Virginia’s planned exit from the programme as factors that could influence the clearing price.