Liz Truss points to energy cost relief in first major initiative as new UK PM

Published 20:22 on September 6, 2022 / Last updated at 23:00 on September 6, 2022 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments

Liz Truss officially became British prime minister after meeting with the nation's Queen on Tuesday, going on to deliver her first speech in the new role that pointed to a policy package to be released later in the week to address spiralling energy bills.