Firms to launch insurance product for ‘risky’ voluntary carbon market

Published 20:09 on September 6, 2022 / Last updated at 20:09 on September 6, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

An insurance product for the voluntary carbon market (VCM) has been launched to cover the risk of third-party negligence and fraud by project developers and auditors, including whether the offset credit removes or avoids a tonne of CO2.