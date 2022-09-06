The climate pledges of companies based in G7 countries are only consistent with a 2.7C global warming trajectory, way off the 1.5-2C Paris Agreement pathway despite wide regional differences, according to a study published on Tuesday.
G7 corporate climate pledges fall far short of Paris goals -study
The climate pledges of companies based in G7 countries are only consistent with a 2.7C global warming trajectory, way off the 1.5-2C Paris Agreement pathway despite wide regional differences, according to a study published on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.