Chinese freight platform to build industry-wide carbon emissions and offsetting option

Published 10:57 on September 6, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:04 on September 6, 2022  /  China, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

China's leading digital freight platform has teamed up with a special trade zone in Tianjin province to build the country's first carbon offsetting programme exclusively for the road freight field.

