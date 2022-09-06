Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:28 on September 6, 2022 / Last updated at 13:28 on September 6, 2022

EUAs extended the week's losses to reach a new six-month low on Tuesday morning as sentiment continued to weaken amid speculation the EU will sell more permits to raise funds to assist the transition away from Russian fuels, while energy also gave up hefty chunks of Monday's gains as traders appeared reassured by supply-boosting efforts.