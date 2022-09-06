EUAs extended the week’s losses to reach a new six-month low on Tuesday morning as sentiment continued to weaken amid speculation the EU will sell more permits to raise funds to assist the transition away from Russian fuels, while energy also gave up hefty chunks of Monday’s gains as traders appeared reassured by supply-boosting efforts.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs extended the week's losses to reach a new six-month low on Tuesday morning as sentiment continued to weaken amid speculation the EU will sell more permits to raise funds to assist the transition away from Russian fuels, while energy also gave up hefty chunks of Monday's gains as traders appeared reassured by supply-boosting efforts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.