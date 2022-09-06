PREVIEW: Market sees upside potential at NZU auction despite prices already at record highs

Published 09:38 on September 6, 2022 / Last updated at 09:38 on September 6, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances on Tuesday closed at their highest ever level, but market participants still think there is further upside and that Wednesday’s government sale of 4.825 million NZUs might clear even higher.